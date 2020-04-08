Jonghyun’s Friends and Fans SHINee Shows Love

JINhyun SHINee’s friends and fans have shown her immense love on her birthday.

Jonghyun was born on April 8, 1990 and #HappyJonghyunDay lived at number 2 in the world at midnight on this day of the year as fans shared their love and memories of the special day.

#happyjonghyunday age # 2 Worldwide pic.twitter.com/8MdjHeZIO8

– SMTownEngSub (@SMTownEngSub) April 7, 2020

SHINee’s official Instagram shared her photo on April 8 and included SHINee hashtags, Jonghyun, and birthdays.

The SHINee key sent a photo of Jonghyun starting out to eat. She wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday. I miss you so much. I feel so sorry, and I have always loved you.”

Taeyeon Girl Generation posted a picture from the 2008 movie “Ponyo,” including a cake emoji in the caption. They gave him the names Ponyo and Jonghyun as Sōsuke.

Fans noticed that Red Velvet Yeri commented on one of Jonghyun’s Instagram posts to say, “Happy birthday, I love you so much”.

“happy birthday i like you so much” ????????? jonghyun I love you a lot pic.twitter.com/J2D2vXPvt2

– a; SELF PORTRAIT (@lejinned) April 7, 2020

Amber shared a picture on her Instagram story that showed her listening to Jonghyun’s “U&I” track and writing about, “Jjong oppa, happy birthday.”

Happy birthday, Jonghyun, miss you so much.

How does this article feel?