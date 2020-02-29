joo-ji-hoon-and-kim-hye-soo’s-earlier-is-dragged-back-to-the-floor-with-new-customer-in-“hyena”

SBS’s Friday-Saturday drama “Hyena” has released new stills of Kim Hye Soo and Joo Ji Hoon obtaining their earlier be brought back.

“Hyena” tells the story of cutthroat attorneys who use their expertise of the regulation to go after desires of prosperity. Jung Geum Ja (Kim Hye Soo) and Yoon Hee Jae (Joo Ji Hoon) are two attorneys who are engaging in a fierce battle with neither backing down at any time soon. They’re basically at every other’s throats whenever they satisfy, and it is simply because of a past that is before long to be unveiled.

Spoilers

Jung Geum Ja and Yoon Hee Jae had been in a marriage, but this experienced all been section of Jung Gum Ja’s plan. She started a fake marriage with him to get information out of him about the scenario they were being on opposite sides of. Not realizing this, Yoon Hee Jae experienced loved Jung Geum Ja, till he faced her at court and lastly realized what experienced been going on.

The approaching episode will bring a new character who brings that previous amongst the two legal professionals to the area. Genius violinist Ko Yi Person (Jo Dong In) was the particular person who introduced Jung Geum Ja and Yoon Hee Jae together, and he will be the one who provides back reminiscences of their time as a pair.

The new stills show Jung Geum Ja and Yoon Hee Jae assembly at Ko Yi Man’s reception, and the two glare daggers at each other. Some thing significant is established to drop on the two legal professionals as Ko Yi Guy turns into a new client, and it will pressure them to be on the very same aspect for the sake of their survival. How the physical appearance of the violinist will adjust points amongst the two will be revealed in the approaching episode of “Hyena,” which will air on February 29 at 10 p.m. KST.

