Joo Ji Hoon Discusses Given “Zombie” Performers + Playing Crown Prince After “Goong”

Joo Ji Hoon, the director of the original Netflix series “Kingdom” and SBS “Hyena recently commented,” I think it’s time for fate. “

The star now appears in “Hyena” as Yoon Hee Jae’s lawyer and as crown prince Lee Chang in Kara’s “zombie.” Because “Kingdom” has two seasons, Joo Ji Hoon compares the two series. He points out, “Even though it is divided into one and two, if it looks like a Korean drama, it’s still not done. If you combine one and two seasons, you only find episodes 10 or 11 of the mini series.”

In 2006, Joo Ji Hoon starred in the breakout role as crown prince of Lee Shin in “Goong.” When asked how the two princes are in “Goong” and “Kingdom”, Joo Ji Hoon replied, “To ‘Goong,” I was selected by director Hwang In Roe even though I had not learned anything. Lee Shin was a shy student, but in ‘Kingdom 2,’ I was more mature and had to solve my own problems. “

Joo Ji Hoon also thanked the “Royal” zombie actor. She comments, “The zombie actors went through a lot. They all wore contact lenses so they couldn’t see how uncomfortable they were. I also wondered how difficult it would be to open without the use of arms. We also had one. It was amazing.

The “Kingdom” also received praise from Forbes Magazine for its realistic representation of how it spreads the virus. Although the situation in the show is similar to the COVID-19 pandemic, Joo Ji Hoon assures us, “Kingdom plans” from the past. I pray every day that we can overcome this difficult situation. “

Finally, he is looking forward to the third season of “Kingdom.” He shared, “I was laughing at the viewer commenting that he was giving up season three. Nothing was confirmed. If the audience supported it, Netflix would act. I would like to return with season three.”

Watch Joo Ji Hoon’s breakout role in “Goong” below!

