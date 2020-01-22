Joo Ji Hoon exudes charisma as a ruthless lawyer in “Hyena”

New shots have arrived for “Hyena”!

This upcoming series discusses the fierce competition between lawyers who use their knowledge of the law to pursue their ambitions for money.

Many fans are looking forward to seeing Joo Ji Hoon on the small screen again after appearing in many blockbuster movies, including “With the Gods”, “The Spy Gone North”, “Dark Figure of Crime” and Netflix Original. “Kingdom” series. The actor has won 12 awards in the past two years and has received praise for acting skills from viewers and critics.

In “Hyena,” Joo Ji Hoon portrays Yoon Hee Jae, a lawyer who has enjoyed success and an elite life. He is proud and confident as the most powerful Korean law firm Song & Kim.

In the last series of still images, Joo Ji Hoon releases the aura of Yoon Hee Jae. He stands confidently in front of the journalists and leads with force a team of lawyers at the head of the pack. Her upright posture and facial expression also add to Yoon Hee Jae’s proud character.

A source from the drama said, “From the first day of filming, Joo Ji Hoon has perfectly shown the appearance of lawyer Yoon Hee Jae with exceptional concentration and expression. Joo Ji Hoon completed the character Yoon Hee Jae even more fiercely through the unique aura of Joo Ji Hoon which can be felt even when he is just still. I hope that viewers will also fall for the new charms of Joo Ji Hoon that will fill the small screen. “

“Hyena” will be presented on February 21 at 10 p.m. KST as a follow-up to “Stove League”.

Watch the latest episode of “Stove League” now!

Watch now

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?