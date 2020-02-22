[joo-ji-hoon-+-kim-hye-soo’s-new-drama-“hyena”-premieres-to-robust-ratings-“itaewon-class”-hits-new-all-time-high]

SBS’s “Hyena” is off to a promising get started!

In accordance to Nielsen Korea, the February 21 premiere of the new drama starring Joo Ji Hoon and Kim Hye Soo scored average nationwide scores of 7.seven p.c and 10.3 % for its two parts. Whilst “Hyena” wasn’t capable to stay up to the 19.one p.c finale ratings achieved by “Stove League” (the drama that formerly occupied its time slot), it did defeat the scores of three.three percent and five.five percent obtained by its predecessor’s premiere.

Meanwhile, JTBC’s “Itaewon Class” ongoing to attain new viewership highs with its most current episode. The February 21 broadcast of the strike drama scored an ordinary nationwide rating of 12.289 %, marking its optimum ratings to date.

