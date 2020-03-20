Joo Ji Hoon Shares Opinion On His “Kingdom” Character’s Fate, Worries About COVID-19, And Extra

Joo Ji Hoon not too long ago sat down to chat about his hit drama “Kingdom”!

In zombie sageuk “Kingdom,” Joo Ji Hoon plays crown prince Lee Chang, who stops at practically nothing to protect his citizens from the plague, even if it signifies likely in opposition to his personal spouse and children.

Season two of the sequence, which dropped on March 13, is by now accumulating a lot of optimistic assessments. Joo Ji Hoon commented, “Movies rely moviegoers and dramas have viewership ratings, but it is pleasurable to search for the responses to ‘Kingdom’ firsthand. I’m at present wanting at reviews through social media and I truly feel pleased and grateful that viewers seem to be enjoying it.” He included, “I do my very best no matter of what undertaking I’m filming, but what would make an actor happier than listening to constructive responses?”

The international response to Lee Chang’s fate has seen quite the divide, but Joo Ji Hoon shared, “I like the ending as it is. If I did not make that selection, I assume I would’ve had to leave the sequence. I did not want to do that.”

He also discovered that he go through the script for time two on the airplane to a meeting in Singapore. While sitting down beside and reading through with co-star Ryu Seung Ryong, he shared that they equally kept exclaiming, “Huh? What do we do future?” introducing, “We were frequently shocked even though looking at.”

Joo Ji Hoon also spoke about the connection he has with his other co-stars, like Bae Doona and Kim Sung Kyu. He commented, “If you incorporate it all, we have used over two years with each other and we have regularly preserved positive interactions, regularly meeting up.”

He ongoing, “When time a person ended, period two was not confirmed, but we had been all searching forward to it as if it was. Not long ago, I viewed all of time two by myself and I was so overwhelmed by thoughts. I was so caught up in my late-evening thoughts that I texted all the actors. I regretted it the working day right after but I experienced advised them that I was thankful. Despite the fact that I really do not take into account year two to be the close, it felt like our lengthy two yrs with each other experienced concluded and I felt a void. It was a fascinating experience.”

Regarding Jun Ji Hyun, who built a cameo look in the finale of time two, Joo Ji Hoon shared, “I’ve been a fan of Jun Ji Hyun due to the fact I was younger.” He also explained that he listened to the information of her appearance late, indicating, “I listened to of her addition way later on. Right after listening to it, I stated, ‘Jun Ji Hyun is creating a cameo?’ I was so shocked. I was so fired up to work with her but I was not even equipped to meet her on set. I didn’t even get to hear her voice.”

“Kingdom” has also garnered a large amount of attention for its similarities to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Joo Ji Hoon shared his worries concerning the virus, indicating, “It’s really ironic. We done this project in August of very last 12 months, but it actually hurts my heart that this story sees parallels with our globe, for the reason that this is our truth and not a drama.”

The actor ongoing, “My mother and father and family members users are at this time battling to locate masks. As an actor, I have my own motor vehicle to journey, but most citizens have no decision but to get the bus or subway even when we must not be in packed parts. Conditions like this are so regrettable. Considering the fact that we’re grown ups, we can set up with it, but how can small children incorporate their strength, particularly when the weather is acquiring nicer? Searching at families all-around me with young little ones tends to make me wish that much a lot more for this scenario to settle down, so I have been praying each and every working day.”

Relating to the likely for “Kingdom” year 3, he shared, “I’m looking ahead to it also. Though absolutely nothing has been verified nonetheless, the overall cast including myself have expectations for a 3rd season. From what I’ve read, it is going to be an even larger spectacle. Considering that year two had a whole lot of physical action, I hope season three has a great deal of strategical motion.” He included, “I surprise if I’ll be capable to meet Jun Ji Hyun for season a few. Considering that nothing’s been confirmed, our viewers need to encourage it so Netflix starts to get motion. Please persuade it a lot.”

