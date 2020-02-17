[joo-ji-hoon-shares-why-he-made-a-decision-to-star-in-approaching-drama-“hyena”]

Joo Ji Hoon is all set to fall jaws with his new part as the ruthless lawyer Yoon Hee Jae!

“Hyena” is about the fierce competition among lawyers who use their awareness of the law to go after their ambitions for revenue. Joo Ji Hoon portrays Yoon Hee Jae, a lawyer who has loved results and an elite daily life. He is complete of pride and self esteem as the ace of Korea’s most effective regulation agency Song & Kim.

In the new stills, Yoon Hee Jae is carrying a sleek fit that embodies his perfectionist character, and his expression and posture exudes self esteem. He breaks by a crowd of reporters and heads into the courthouse. The community notice of his circumstance reveals his significant placement as an ace attorney.

The production crew reported, “Yoon Hee Jae is the top elite of the elite legal professionals. The scene of his very first physical appearance will overwhelm viewers as Yoon Hee Jae’s skills and position combines with actor Joo Ji Hoon’s aura. Please look at how best law firm Yoon Hee Jae will adjust when he satisfies Jung Geum Ja [Kim Hye Soo], who has lived a daily life opposite of his.”

Joo Ji Hoon also exposed three good reasons why he selected to surface in “Hyena.”

First, the actor explained, “‘Hyena’ appears to be a lawful drama, but it is not a drama that is tied to the courts alone. It is a significant but humorous drama, and it’s also sincere but not significant, so I consider viewers will get pleasure from it.” He shared that the folks he would be functioning with was a person of the factors why he did not be reluctant to acknowledge the job. He commented, “There’s Kim Hye Soo as very well as manufacturing director [PD] Jang Tae Yoo, so there was no explanation not to [star in it].”

The 2nd reason why Joo Ji Hoon was drawn to the drama was because of his character Yoon Hee Jae. The actor discussed, “Yoon Hee Jae is considered a prime elite in the authorized career, but you simply cannot notify if he’s a hyena or a puppy, and if he’s a doggy, you never know if he’s a compact a single or a major one. I considered that was charming.”

Final but not the very least, Joo Ji Hoon expressed his excitement about doing work with PD Jang Tae Yoo. Joo Ji Hoon mentioned, “Rather than thinking, ‘I want to demonstrate this aspect of me,’ I’m curious and fired up about what kind of facet the director will bring out of me.”

PD Jang Tae Yoo is a renowned director who manufactured many operates these as “Painter of the Wind,” “Tree with Deep Roots,” and “My Love From the Star.”

“Hyena” will premiere on February 21 at 10 p.m. KST.

