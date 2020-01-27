Joo Ji Hoon thanks “The Item” co-star Jin Se Yeon for supporting upcoming dramas

Jin Se Yeon and Joo Ji Hoon continued to support each other!

On January 26, Joo Ji Hoon shared photos of the coffee truck sent by Jin Se Yeon to the filming site for his next SBS drama “Hyena” on Key East Entertainment’s official Instagram. In the photos, Joo Ji Hoon poses in front of the coffee truck with a banner that reads: “Fight all the employees and actors of” Hyena “!”

The message reads: “Are you having a good Lunar New Year vacation? A selfie of actor Joo Ji Hoon, who works hard to film “Hyena” over the holidays, has arrived. Actress Jin Se Yeon, who passionately plays Kang Eun Bo in TV Chosun’s “Queen: Love and War”, sent a coffee truck as a gift to support Joo Ji Hoon and the “Hyena” team.

Previously in 2019, Jin Se Yeon and Joo Ji Hoon played together in the MBC drama “The Item”. Earlier in December, Joo Ji Hoon sent Jin Se Yeon a coffee truck to support his drama “Queen: Love and War”. The actress also shared photos of her gift on Instagram to thank Joo Ji Hoon.

Key East Entertainment added: “With less than a month to go before the premiere of” Hyena “, please spend the rest of the Lunar New Year holidays happily while preparing to meet Yoon Hee Jae (the role of Joo Ji Hoon) . “

Joo Ji Hoon’s new SBS drama “Hyena” will premiere on February 21 at 10 p.m. KST. Watch a teaser for the drama here.

