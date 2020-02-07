Joo Sang Wook and Kim Bo Ra communicate through the power of touch in “Touch”

On February 7, Channel A’s “Touch” released still images of Kim Bo Ra, Joo Sang Wook and Han Da Gam from the next episode.

“Touch” tells the story of an unemployed makeup artist named Cha Jung Hyuk (Joo Sang Wook) and a failed idol intern named Han Soo Yeon (Kim Bo Ra) as they work to find new dreams in the life together.

Divulgacher

After the failure of Cha Jung Hyuk, Cha Beauty, he opened a small makeup store and made a new start in life. In the process, he became close to Han Soo Yeon, who helped him overcome the difficulties of his bankrupt business. At the end of the last episode, the two looked into each other’s eyes when Cha Jung Hyuk named his new store.

In the new still images, Joo Sang Wook and Kim Bo Ra pose in a gentle but mysterious way, reaching out to touch their faces in a tender gesture that also recalls the way makeup artists touch the faces of their models.

In another series of still images, Joo Sang Wook is less delighted to be in the presence of Han Da Gam (Baek Ji Yoon), who comes as a customer in his new makeup store. Baek Ji Yoon happily ignores the discomfort of Cha Jung Hyuk, even if it is partly his fault that Cha Beauty failed. She returns to Cha Jung Hyuk’s life to make her a surprising offer. The upcoming episode will also reveal the secret of Baek Ji Yoon’s first meeting with her husband, Min Kang Ho (Song Jae Hee).

The next episode of “Touch” will air on February 7 at 10:50 pm KST.

Check out the latest episode of “Touch” below!

Watch now

Source (1) (2)

How do you feel in this article?