Joo Sang Wook and Kim Bo Ra face each other with new “Touch” emotions

It seems that a crisis has brought Joo Sang Wook and Kim Bo Ra closer!

“Touch” is a romantic comedy about a former idol intern named Han Soo Yeon (Kim Bo Ra) and a makeup artist named Cha Jung Hyuk (Joo Sang Wook) as they work toward their new dreams.

Divulgacher

Previously, Cha Beauty faced a crisis due to a delicate plot by Oh Si Eun (Byun Jung Soo) and Min Kang Ho (Song Jae Hee), who have negative feelings towards Cha Jung Hyuk. The cosmetics project to which Cha Jung Hyuk devoted all of his time and energy was credited to Oh Si Eun and Min Kang Ho overnight. The unexpected turn of events frustrated Cha Jung Hyuk, who won the sympathy of viewers.

In the last shots, Cha Jung Hyuk and Han Soo Yeon face each other with tender emotions. Although they started badly, they eventually got closer by meeting various events while working together. What event will bring them together this time?

The next episode of “Touch” will air on January 25 at 10:50 pm KST.

Watch the latest episode below!

Watch now

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?