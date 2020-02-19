[joo-sang-wook-in-talks-to-sign-up-for-wife-cha-ye-ryun’s-agency]

Joo Sang Wook is considering joining the exact agency as his wife, Cha Ye Ryun!

According to an market insider on February 19, Joo Sang Wook is in talks with HB Leisure, the exact same company his spouse is presently signed with. “Nothing is confirmed nevertheless, but he presently in talks with the company with regards to an distinctive agreement,” reported the insider. “He has made a decision to portion methods with [his current agency,] Will Enjoyment.”

Joo Sang Wook’s latest agreement with Will Amusement, the agency that has represented him because 2017, a short while ago expired. The actor has determined not to renew with the agency.

Joo Sang Wook married Cha Ye Ryun back in 2017, and the pair has just one daughter jointly. Presently, Joo Sang Wook is starring in Channel A’s “Touch” alongside Kim Bo Ra.

Sources (1) (two)

Leading Photograph Credit history: XPN