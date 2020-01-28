JooE de MOMOLAND reveals the announcement she wants to film next + how she achieved her hair goal

On January 28, JooE of MOMOLAND made an entertaining appearance on the Cultwo Show of SBS PowerFM!

Host Kim Tae Gyun asked JooE if she was often recognized when she went out, which JooE confirmed. Special DJ Yoo Min Sang then talked about his famous soda ad which earned him the nickname “Goddess Tropicana”. He commented, “When I did internet shows, (this ad) appeared 20,000 times. Even if I didn’t drink the soda, it was as if. “

When asked how she came to film this iconic ad, JooE replied, “Do you know the programs where you really have to try?” Once I made a game where you had to take a quiz using your body and I think I got the call after seeing this. While imitating her advertising dance, she joked, “I forget so easily that I think there are a lot of people who do the dance better than I do now.” “

She also revealed that an ad she wanted to make next was for soju, explaining, “I’m currently the model for the soda, makeup, and hamburger brands. I have become an adult now. Since I was a minor when I filmed the soda advertisement, I think it will be good to try to advertise mature and refreshing alcohol now. . His punishment was for doing the Tropicana dance by saying, “I’m not going to film commercials any more, please contact other groups of girls.” Although suggesting that it was too hard, JooE ended his mission with passion and hilarity.

JooE also discussed his recent hair transformation, eventually dying his black hair after maintaining blond hair for most of his career. She shared, “I dyed my hair this morning, and I’m revealing my black hair for the first time today. Dark hair was a goal I had for this year. That’s why I got approval from my agency and dyed it. “

Source (1) (2) (3)

How do you feel in this article?