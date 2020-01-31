JooE de MOMOLAND talks about his model, his ideal type and his approach to music

JooE de MOMOLAND recently shot a photo with the fashion magazine bnt.

In the accompanying interview, she talked about MOMOLAND’s latest song, “Thumbs Up”, and their hit song “Bboom Bboom”. She said, “There are a lot of people who say they feel better after listening to our songs. I also feel more energized and happy after listening to our songs. “

She continued, “At first, I really hated‘ Bboom Bboom. ’It was a sudden change in concept. After listening to a previous arrangement, Nancy and I went into the director’s car and asked if it was possible not to do this song. This is what I hated. The song was reorganized and as it started to receive a lot of love, I developed a lot of affection for the song. “

JooE said she recently became more interested in music. “I’m going to train so that I can show my song more often. If there is an opportunity, I would like to appear on someone else’s song. People tell me that I seem depressed if I’m not super energetic. I want to sing more often because I can show different sides of myself. “

She named IU as a model and said, “Sure, she is beautiful and good at singing, but I think it’s cool that you can clearly hear her own thoughts in her music.” She named Jung Woo and Choi Woo Shik as ideal types. , saying, “I like their comfortable atmosphere.”

JooE then sent a message to fans: “I want to be someone who shows a new side of themselves in the future. I regret always showing the same image of myself. I will be working harder this year to show many aspects of myself to the fans. “

