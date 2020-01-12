JooE, Nancy and Hyebin from MOMOLAND reveal personal and professional goals for 2020

Loading...

MOMOLAND members shared their goals for the new year.

On January 11, JooE, Nancy and Hyebin appeared as guests in SBS Power FM’s “Park So Hyun’s Love Game”.

Sharing their hopes for 2020, JooE started: “I want to see my fans after I dyed my hair black. I thought they wouldn’t recognize me if I dyed my hair black, but they recognize me when I briefly dye my hair black when I go to the military (on ‘The Real Men 300’). “

Nancy said, “We were on hiatus for nine months before the release of this album. It seemed like a long time, so I hope we can release albums more frequently this year. “

Hyebin added: “There are lyrics in” Thumbs Up “that speak of sincere praise, and I hope it will be a year when MOMOLAND will receive sincere praise.”

MOMOLAND released their single “Thumbs Up” on December 30 and won their first victory a week later on “M Countdown”. Discover the MV here!

