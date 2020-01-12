Joohoney from MONSTA X will take a break from his activities for health reasons

Loading...

On January 12, Starship Entertainment released a statement regarding the health of MONSTA X member Joohoney.

The full statement is as follows:

Hello. It’s Starship Entertainment.

This is an announcement regarding the health of Joohoney, member of MONSTA X.

Joohoney has recently shown symptoms of anxiety and has recently received in-depth examinations and treatments at several professional medical institutions for an accurate diagnosis. The results of the exam showed that due to the symptoms of anxiety, adequate rest and stability are essential for him to fully recover.

We had an in-depth discussion with Joohoney and the members of MONSTA X and decided to focus on restoring Joohoney’s health through ongoing treatment and stability.

We ask for the understanding of the fans, because we have decided to temporarily suspend other activities to improve the artist’s state of health. We are committed to doing our best to give him all the support he needs for his recovery.

The decision to return Joohoney will be made based on the progress of his recovery and his professional opinion as well as a careful consultation with Joohoney and the members of MONSTA X.

We sincerely apologize for the concern we have caused to MONSTA X fans who still show love to them. We will continue to do our best to maintain the health of MONSTA X members.

Thank you.

