jordan-ayew-snatches-all-a-few-points-and-bragging-legal-rights-for-crystal-palace-from-brighton-in-the-‘m23-derby’

Jordan Ayew secured all a few points and all off the bragging legal rights as his purpose secured a 1- get for Crystal Palace versus Brighton on Saturday.

While the origins of the rivalry may possibly be fairly ambiguous, the pleasure etched on the faces of the travelling Eagles supporters when Ayew stroked the ball previous Mat Ryan in the Brighton goal was crystal clear to see.

AFP or licensors Jordan Ayew strokes the ball previous Brighton keeper Ryan to protected a one- earn for Crystal Palace

It was a scrappy game in truth of the matter, with both equally sides guilty of squandering numerous distinct-slash odds. The most note-worthy incident of the to start with half truly took location off the pitch as Brighton substitute Ezequiel Schelotto was demonstrated a yellow card – inspite of not remaining on the pitch – just after kicking the ball at Wilfried Zaha in the 27th moment.

The Seagulls perhaps should have damaged the deadlock in the 55th minute but Neal Maupay fired straight at goalkeeper Vicente Guaita when by on purpose.

But the deadlock was last but not least broken when Christian Benteke played in Ayew and he swept the ball past goalkeeper Mathew Ryan.

The defeat for Graham Potter’s adult men suggests they are lingering ominously over the drop zone, with West Ham United at house to Southampton at 3pm.

AFP or licensors Wilfried Zaha endured a frustrating afternoon on the south coast

But the Eagles locate themselves comfortably in mid-table, safe in the knowledge they have claimed the bragging legal rights in the M23 derby – for an additional year at minimum.

More follows…