[jordan-bars-travellers-from-china,-iran,-s.-korea-over-virus]

A member of the Purple Cross demonstrates the usage of thermal scanners at the Vienna Worldwide Airport in Schwechat February six, 2020. — Reuters pic

AMMAN, Feb 23 — Jordan stated on Sunday it would bar entry to citizens of China, Iran and South Korea and other foreigners travelling from these international locations in reaction to the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The minister of point out for media affairs, Amjad Adayleh, said the conclusion was component of “preemptive measures… pursuing the rise in circumstances of coronavirus in South Korea, Iran” and China.

Adayleh mentioned the ban would be “temporary” and imposed on all non-Jordanians coming from the 3 nations among the the worst affected by the health issues.

“Jordanians who arrive from those countries will be positioned in quarantine for two weeks to ensure they have not contracted the coronavirus,” he reported.

His remarks arrived as South Korea on Sunday lifted its alert on the new coronavirus to the maximum degree right after reporting 3 more deaths and 169 new bacterial infections.

Iran reported 3 far more novel coronavirus fatalities among the 15 new conditions in the previous 24 hrs, using the overall number of fatalities in the Islamic republic to 8 and infections to 43.

Jordan has so considerably not noted any circumstances of coronavirus in the kingdom. — AFP