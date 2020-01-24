Jordan Belfort files lawsuit against Wolf of Wall Street producers

Belfort claims he has no idea that the film was illegally funded.

The real man and legendary fraudster behind Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street has filed suit against the film’s production company. Jordan Belfort wants to file a $ 300 million fraud case against Red Granite Pictures, and its CEO, Riza Aziz, reported Variety.

In the lawsuit, Belfort claims he does not know that the film was illegally financed with millions of dollars stolen from the Malaysian government. Red Granite CEO Aziz is currently facing allegations of corruption in Malaysia related to allegations that he has embezzled $ 248 million from the 1MDB state development fund.

According to Belfort, the scandal has tarnished the rights to its own fraud story and claims that the Red Bank can no longer fully exploit the rights Belfort sold to his memoirs and the sequel to the film in 2012.

“Belfort was completely blind when he subsequently found out the source of funding for Red Granite and the film from his book / story, when the accused withheld these crimes and sources of funding,” the lawsuit said. “Had he known that he would never have sold the rights.”

However, in 2017, Belfort had indicated that he was aware that Red Granite was not all right and had informed Finews.com that he knew that the Red Granite managers were “damn criminals” at their meeting.

“I met these people and said to Anne (his fiance):” These people are criminals, “Belfort said in the interview, adding that he knew the multi-million dollar launch party that the company hosted a few months after the party bought The Rights on Belfort’s story was an obvious red flag. “I said to Anne,” This is a terrible scam, anyone who does it has stolen money. “

In a statement on Thursday, Red Granite’s lawyer Matthew Schwartz dismissed the Belfort lawsuit as “nothing more than a desperate and highly ironic attempt to get out of an agreement that for the first time in his life was rich in law and legitimacy made famous means “

