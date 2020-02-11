Jordan Clarkson, Rudy ignite jazz in triumph over Mavericks

DALLAS – Another perfect evening for Rudy Gobert against Dallas didn’t feel like one with a head start that slipped in the third quarter.

Utah Jazz and its two-inch center have found a way to win.

Jordan Clarkson scored 25 points before the foul and helped Gobert and Jazz defeat the Mavericks 123-119 on Monday evening.

Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic each scored 23 points, with each striking the key baskets towards the end of the fourth quarter after Utah had a 21-point lead over three points at half-time.

“Everything will never be perfect,” said Gobert, who was 7 out of 7 off the field after making all eight attempts to win jazz at home against Dallas last month.

“Some days there is a storm and we all have to get together and end the game as a team. I think we did pretty well when they did a great run.”

Gobert ended with 17 points and 16 rebounds.

Tim Hardaway Jr. had a season high of 33 points and Kristaps Porzingis increased to 28 for the Mavericks in his seventh consecutive game without injured All-Star Point Guard Luka Doncic.

The second-year sensation, which has a sprained right ankle, could return to the last game before the All-Star break. Dallas is 3-4 without Doncic in his second stint, both due to a sprain in the right ankle.

Utah shot 61 percent in the first half and a season high of 59 percent for the game, just below the highest percentage the Mavericks have allowed this season.

Bogdanovic had a pair of clutch 3 points the night after the Croatian striker became the NBA’s first player with multiple buzzers this season, hitting a 3 that defeated the Rockets in Houston between 114 and 113.

Mitchell, who was 8 out of 12, prevailed with a tough turnaround jumper for a late seven-point lead.

“We were at the wrong end of where they come back and take the lead,” Mitchell said. “The biggest problem is that we weren’t scared. We didn’t want him to be back. How can we fix that and have made further progress.”

Clarkson was 10 out of 17 and had eight assists and five rebounds. He got dirty four minutes before the end when jazz won his third game in a row after a five-time losing streak that followed a 19-2 stretch.

Hardaway scored 14 points in the third quarter when Dallas reduced the 21-point halftime deficit to three before jazz ended the quarter with a 17: 4 run.

Heat 113, warrior 101

In San Francisco, Jimmy Butler returned to the Miami lineup with 21 points and 10 rebounds, and The Heat won Andre Iguodala’s first Bay Area game against Golden State.

Butler was crisp after having had a right shoulder strain in the last two games. The all-star striker scored 13 points in the first half, scored 9 out of 15 points and had five assists to allow the heat to be eliminated for three games.

Jae Crowder added 21 points and eight rebounds. Bam Adebayo had 13 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Kelly Olynyk had 12 points and a career level of 11 assists.

Iguodala, a key member of the Warriors’ three championship teams from 2015 to 2018, had two points and five rebounds in 17 minutes against his former team.

Damion Lee scored 26 points with five 3-pointers for Golden State (12-42). The defeat ends the five-year series of the Warriors with .500 or better.

Miami led most of the game to victory for the first time on his six-game trip that extended beyond the All-Star break.

Crowder, who had 18 points in his Heat debut against Portland on Sunday, was 3 points behind, adding 18 points to the guests in the middle of the second quarter. Olynyk later added another 3-pointer that led to 52-31.

Golden State followed at 24, but came up with 73-69 after three free throws from Lee.

Miami pulled out early in the fourth quarter and got a dunk from Iguodala and back-to-back 3s from Robinson and Crowder.

Raptors 137, Timberwolves 126

In Toronto, OG Anunoby achieved a career high of 25 points and reached his career high with 12 rebounds. Kyle Lowry had 27 points and 11 assists when Raptors extended the winning streak to 15 against Minnesota.

Pascal Siakam scored 14 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had a season high of 21 and Fred VanVleet added 16 when Toronto won their 16th consecutive home game against the Timberwolves.

Lowry returned after missing Brooklyn’s win over whiplash on Saturday, but Center Serge Ibaka sat for flu-like symptoms. Hollis-Jefferson started for Ibaka.

D’Angelo Russell scored 22 points on his debut in Minnesota and Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Lakers 125, Suns 100

In Los Angeles, Rajon Rondo hit a seasonal high of 23 points, Anthony Davis added 25 points and 10 rebounds, and the Lakers rolled over Phoenix.

Los Angeles had dropped three of its last four at Staples Center, but had no problem with the sun. The Lakers put the game away the second when Rondo scored 15 points in the quarter. It was only the fifth time in Rondo’s 13-year career that he scored 15 or more goals in a period.

LeBron Davis had 17 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in 30 minutes for Los Angeles, which has won four of its last five.

Mikal Bridges scored 18 points for Phoenix, which means six out of seven points. Cheick Diallo added 15 points while Jevon Carter and Ricky Rubio scored 13 points.

Hornets 87, pistons 76

In Detroit, Miles Bridges scored 18 points and helped Charlotte stop a five-game slide.

The win was the Hornets tenth game against the Pistons, including two consecutive 4-0 wins of the season. Charlotte is 13-36 against the rest of the league and had lost 13 of their previous 14 games.

Malik Monk added 16 points for the hornets, while Devonte Graham had 14 points and 11 assists.

Detroit has lost three straight and nine out of eleven. Thon Maker led the Pistons with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

In other games

