[jordan-fisher-thanks-lana-condor-for-‘putting-up-with’-him-&-noah-centineo]

The To All the Boys: P.S. I However Adore You co-stars teamed up for a new online video for Netflix, released on Thursday (February 13).

It functions the trio as they react to toys from the 1990s and 2000s.

A single of them, a Sport Boy Color, truly experienced the guys freaking out.

“True gamers @noahcent,” Jordan tweeted, including, “I just like that @lanacondor puts up with us so perfectly 😂.”

“Always booo,” Lana responded.

Observe the video clip now!

The To All the Boys Cast Reacts to 90s & 2000s Toys | Netflix

