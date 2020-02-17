[jordan-fisher-thanks-lana-condor-for-‘putting-up-with’-him-&-noah-centineo]

LOL – Jordan Fisher is supplying Lana Condor a distinctive shout-out on behalf of himself and Noah Centineo!
The To All the Boys: P.S. I However Adore You co-stars teamed up for a new online video for Netflix, released on Thursday (February 13).
It functions the trio as they react to toys from the 1990s and 2000s.
A single of them, a Sport Boy Color, truly experienced the guys freaking out.
“True gamers @noahcent,” Jordan tweeted, including, “I just like that @lanacondor puts up with us so perfectly 😂.”
“Always booo,” Lana responded.
Observe the video clip now!
The To All the Boys Cast Reacts to 90s & 2000s Toys | Netflix
