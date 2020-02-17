[jordan-fisher-wants-a-shower-soon-after-looking-at-thirst-tweets]

Jordan Fisher was caught blushing so numerous periods in this new movie!

In the Buzzfeed video, the 25-yr-old To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You actor examine a bunch of thirsty tweets from lovers.

A good deal of the tweets named him “daddy” and fairly a few needed to do specific matters to him.

1 tweet that stood out and Jordan believed was basically tremendous pleasant, go through, “I like how all people in the planet can concur that jordan fisher is hot af and daddy content, even the lesbians.” He liked it so a lot, he needed to maintain it!

View the video now!

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="280" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/aYbOifoQCPA" width="500"></noscript>

