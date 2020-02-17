[jordan-henderson-‘matches’-steven-gerrard,-statements-ex-liverpool-participant,-but-brendan-rodgers-reportedly-questioned-his-dedication]

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson CAN be in comparison to club legend Steven Gerrard, according to former Pink Jason McAteer.

Henderson arrived at Anfield in 2011 from Sunderland as a 21-calendar year-previous but in the beginning struggled to settle in.

Getty Images Henderson is now 1 of Liverpool’s major gamers

The Premier League leaders paid all-around £20million for him, but it’s recognized he approximately left when Brendan Rodgers changed Kenny Dalglish as manager a 12 months afterwards but Henderson stayed and little by little grew into his purpose at the club.

The midfielder was then produced Liverpool captain subsequent Gerrard’s departure in 2015.

There ended up tips Henderson has struggled to arrive at the high requirements set by Gerrard as skipper – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp even claimed Henderson has ‘the most difficult task in football’ currently being Gerrard’s successor.

However, Henderson is finally getting the benefits for his really hard do the job as he helped Liverpool get final season’s Champions League, when the Reds are properly on their way to winning their initial at any time Premier League title this phrase.

AFP/Getty Liverpool profitable the Champions League was a watershed second in his career

They have to have just six more wins to wrap up the league, with their future game at base-of-the-desk Norwich on Saturday, a match you can listen to Stay on talkSPORT, kick-off five: 30pm.

Henderson is even staying talked up as the ideal player in the Premier League this time, together with from talkSPORT’s Adrian Durham and Darren Bent.

Meanwhile, talkSPORT’s Tony Cascarino, who’s a Liverpool enthusiast, thinks Henderson was the club’s ‘player of the decade‘.

Tony Cascarino claims Jordan Henderson is Liverpool’s ideal participant of the ten years

And Henderson has obtained McAteer’s vote, also. The previous Liverpool defender explained the 29-calendar year-previous matches Gerrard ‘every inch in conditions of winning mentality.’

McAteer informed Racing Submit: “Critics put in a long time owning a go at Jordan Henderson, declaring that he would by no means be good adequate to fill Steven Gerrard’s boots. But you can surely evaluate them and their skill to drag their side above the line.

“Steven Gerrard was the learn of driving his group into the dust and receiving that just one remaining drive to get a outcome. And Jordan is each inch his match in phrases of successful mentality.

“He’s nevertheless expanding and maturing into a truly adaptable midfielder who could conveniently have a different handful of years at the prime at Anfield.

getty McAteer thinks Henderson and Gerrard can be talked about in the exact bracket

“He can deal with and head a ball, he’s got a enormous vary of passing, is unbelievably in shape and has that need to guide the team to victory in every activity.

“I’ve acquired absolutely nothing but admiration for Henderson, and he unquestionably gets my vote for Player of the Yr.”

On the other hand, it appears not all people at Liverpool rated Henderson.

Former supervisor Rodgers questioned the determination of the now Reds captain, according to Henderson’s former teammate Stewart Downing.

Getty Visuals – Getty Henderson and Rodgers didn’t usually see eye to eye, in accordance to Downing

Downing explained to Teaching Ground Guru: “The second year at Liverpool with Brendan was odd really. I did not get the sensation at the start that he wanted me, probably because I was a Kenny signing.

“There was just one stage when he questioned our dedication me, Jordan Henderson and Jose Enrique, which was weird, since I’d been in his business two times ahead of that and almost nothing acquired said.”