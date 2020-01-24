Jordan Hugill is open to a permanent QPR stay, but would like to prove that David Moyes was right to sign him for West Ham

West Ham striker Jordan Hugill has indicated that he is open to permanent membership in QPR, but says no decision about his future will be made until the end of the season.

Hugill has moved on since he joined Mark Warburton’s loan team from the Hammers last summer, scoring ten goals in all competitions to celebrate his best season just four minutes before the goal.

Scoring goals was no problem for QPR this season. The West London team has one of the most feared championship trios in Hugill, Nahki Wells and Eberechi Eze, who have scored 31 league goals.

It has been an impressive season for Hugill and he believes QPR is an outside bet for the play-offs

The offensive football style that Warburton has implemented has certainly helped the club’s more creative players, and Hugill is currently enjoying his football.

The 27-year-old striker spoke exclusively to talkSPORT and said: “I love it. I think in every interview I did, I always credited everything to the squad, the people behind the scenes and everyone in the club as this is a major factor in why I’m having fun this year.

“I’m fine, I’m scoring goals and the performances have been good.

“The offensive football was one of the reasons why I came here. I wanted to have fun playing football, scoring goals and always creating opportunities, and we do that as a team.

“The manager brought in some fantastic people. Nahki is on fire right now, Eze is an incredible talent and you even have Ilias (Chairman) and Bright (Osayi-Samuel).

“There are many who are brilliant and it is thanks to the manager and Les (Ferdinand, director of football) that these players are brought together.”

When asked whether he could stay at QPR after his loan period expired, Hugill added: “I am open to everything and whatever happens will happen.

“At the moment my focus is on playing out the season, scoring goals, playing games and performing well. If the opportunity arises, we can look at it, but I’m just focusing on myself. “

West Ham separated from a reported £ 10m two years ago to secure Hugill’s services from Preston North End, but the striker found it difficult to get a chance at London Stadium.

In his first six months with the Hammers, he played only three times as a substitute before spending the last season in the championship with the home club Middlesbrough on loan.

Coincidentally, David Moyes, the man who signed Hugill for West Ham, is back in the club and the striker is grateful to his former coach that he has the opportunity to move to the Premier League.

“I think he (Moyes) is brilliant,” added Hugill. “He took me to West Ham and I owe him a lot for giving me this break.

Moyes brought Hugill from the championship to the Premier League – but the striker only played three times for the Hammers

“Hopefully I can do well here and maybe at the end of the season (I’ll be back and able) to agree with him to get me here.”

“Bringing David Moyes and Alan Irvine back to the club is great for them because the relationship they previously had with the players who were there can only help them.”

Hugill is likely to be central to QPR’s chances in the FA Cup, however, as the striker struck out against Swansea in the third round earlier this month and the fiercely contested Rangers secured a 5-1 win.

West Londoners will meet Sheffield Wednesday in the fourth round on Friday at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Hugill not only sees himself in a cup race, but is also able to challenge the play-offs in the championship.

“I think you can’t (want a cup run),” he finished. “It’s one of the oldest cup competitions in the world, so it’s one of those you want to play in and do well.”

Hugill hopes that he can score even more goals at QPR host Sheffield Wednesday’s FA Cup appearance

“I think maybe we can play against the players on the edges and push for the first team and give them the opportunity to play, but that’s up to the manager.” It’s the perfect opportunity for the guys to present themselves.

“We recently showed that we can compete against the best. Realistically, we have the talent to drive the play-offs.

“I know this may be a bit crazy, but we have to do the play-offs, or what else do you want?

“We take every game at once. Current performance shows that we can mix it with the best.”

