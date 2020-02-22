[Jordan Pickford has personality to ignore critics, says Carlo Ancelotti | Soccer news]

%MINIFYHTML88bf0ae3139813a9ae82de847b0132c211%

Jordan Pickford's mistake allowed Christian Benteke to score in Palace's 3-1 victory at Goodison Park

Everton coach Carlo Ancelotti believes that goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has the personality required to ignore recent criticisms of his performances.

Pickford’s mistake, by letting Christian Benteke’s equalizer slip under him, in the 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace, returned to focus on his individual form after a mix of the last 18 months.

The England goalkeeper was criticized by Gary Neville in September for laughing when 3-1 went down to Manchester City, while many have been quick to scrutinize Pickford about other perceived failures.

FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Everton's 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

However, the 25-year-old received support from his manager before Sunday’s Arsenal game, live Sky Sports Premier League, while the Everton tries to continue pressing for a European place.

“Being England No. 1 is a responsibility that I think it deserves,” said Ancelotti. “In my opinion, he is the best English goalkeeper.

“I’m not so afraid of criticism. In the match against Palace he made a mistake and made a fantastic save. This is the goalkeeper’s job.”

“Sometimes, unfortunately, you can make a mistake, but after that you need to have the personality to move quickly and he did it. I think that for this reason, not only for his technical quality, he is the goalkeeper of the national team.”

“No one is perfect, so we have to accept the goalkeeper’s mistake and we also have to accept that Jordan is very important to us.”

Carlo Ancelotti says that Andre Gomes is "available to play,quot; against Arsenal after his return from an injury, but says that Everton has not yet decided whether to start.

“He is a complete goalkeeper because now in modern football you can’t ask the goalkeeper to save only shots, he has to play with the ball.”

“He is one of the players who plays with the ball the most, so he has to be a complete player.”

However, Ancelotti added with a smile: “If I have to choose a goalkeeper with good feet or good hands, I prefer a goalkeeper with good hands.”

Assuming that England’s manager, Gareth Southgate, shares Ancelotti’s opinion about Pickford, the former Sunderland goalkeeper could join the 2020 Euro Cup for his teammate Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti joked that he would join Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Tom Davies for New York Fashion Week next year!

The injuries to Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford have improved Calvert-Lewin’s chances of a place on the team and the 22-year-old has scored 13 goals so far this season.

“I don’t want to give Southgate a recommendation, he knows his job,” Ancelotti added.

“What I want to recommend to Dominic is to keep moving forward, to try to improve. He is doing well, but he can do better, he knows.”

“He and Richarlison did a fantastic job so far, they are really dangerous and this is what we ask them to be dangerous ahead (of goal).”

