Jordan Sinnott, who is not in the league, dies in the hospital after suffering a fractured skull that night

A football player outside the league has died in the hospital after a night raid.

Jordan Sinnott, who was borrowed from Alfreton Town in Matlock Town, was found unconscious in Retford, Nottinghamshire at around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning with a suspected skull fracture.

Jordan Sinnott died in the hospital on Saturday evening

Officials initially responded to reports that up to eight men and women were involved in the Dominie Cross pub parking lot on Grove Street shortly after 11:25 p.m. on Friday.

Sinnott was hospitalized, where he tragically died on Saturday evening.

In a statement, an Alfreton Town spokesman said: “Alfreton Town would like to publish the following statement following the overnight incident reported to the Nottinghamshire police.

“We are sad and heartbroken that Jordan passed away shortly before 7pm tonight.

“His family and friends were at his bed with him and we extend our sincere condolences to them at this very sad time.

“Jordan was an exemplary football player and exceptional talent during his time in the Impact Arena. He was closely connected to the manager, the assistant and the players with whom he played on the field.

“The club would ask that privacy be respected during this delicate time for all Reds, Jordan family and friends.

“Rest, Sinbad, we will never forget you.”

Sinnott, who was a midfielder, went through the ranks at Huddersfield and made two league games before playing for Bury, Halifax Town and Chesterfield.

He joined Alfreton Town in 2018 and was loaned to Matlock Town last summer.

On Twitter, Matlock Town said, “You weren’t just a footballer, you were our friend and brother. You gave us incredible memories and your first career hat-trick in your last game for the club. Rest out of Jordan, we love, miss and will never forget you. “

You weren’t just a soccer player, you were our friend and brother. You gave us incredible memories and achieved your first career hat-trick in your last game for the club.

Rest easy Jordan, we love, miss and will never forget you. pic.twitter.com/JB8ZCThCSZ

– Matlock Town FC (@Matlock_TownFC), January 25, 2020