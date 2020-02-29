[Jordi Alba handed match for El Clasico]

Picture by Alejandro/DeFodi Images by way of Getty Pictures

The left-back is in the squad to face Authentic Madrid

Jordi Alba has been declared in good shape to return to action and has been included in Barcelona’s squad for Sunday’s La Liga match against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

The still left-back again has been out of motion considering that finding up an adductor harm in the get about Getafe and has missed the past two matches in opposition to Eibar and Napoli.

On the other hand, he has been passed fit and is in competition to play on Sunday in a very important match at the best of the table.

Junior Firpo has crammed in for Alba over modern months but has come in for criticism and looks to be lacking self esteem.

Quique Setien thus has a difficult to choice to make above whether to via Alba straight back again into the fray or carry on with Junior in a these kinds of a major game.