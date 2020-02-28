[Jordi Alba returns to Barcelona education]

Picture by Tim Clayton/Corbis by way of Getty Visuals

Gerard Pique also featured right after an ankle knock

Jordi Alba has provided Barcelona a conditioning increase by returning to very first-team instruction on Friday immediately after recovering from an adductor personal injury.

The remaining-back again took section in some of the session although it’s not envisioned he will be in good shape ample to experience Actual Madrid on Sunday.

Gerard Pique also took portion in the session and it looks like he will be Ok to facial area Actual Madrid following shrugging off an ankle knock picked up against Napoli in the Champions League.

The centre-back again will associate both Samuel Umtiti or Clement Lenglet on Sunday, while Junior Firpo should really keep on in position of Alba.

Riqui Puig and Sergio Akieme ended up component of 7 B teamers in Friday’s session and could be integrated in Quique Setien’s El Clasico squad.