Picture by RODRIGO BUENDIA/Afp/AFP through Getty Illustrations or photos

That’s one way of putting it…

Jordi Cruyff has been conversing about Barcelona and reckons his former club are in “total chaos” appropriate now.

The champions have been knocked off the leading of the desk in Spain following defeat to Actual Madrid in La Liga on Sunday.

There have also been lots of off-industry distractions at the club this year, and Cruyff appreciates all is not perfectly at the Camp Nou.

“I believe a person of the most essential aspects influencing Barca is the media noise and the instability there is at the club.” “Madrid, I don’t know how they are stable, but it seems Barca are in total chaos. It doesn’t enable to talk of Cruyffism, I believe which is added tension which is not beneficial.” Source | Activity

Cruyff also spoke about Barca’s defeat in El Clasico and insisted “it’s not just a coaching difficulty, they are lacking in assault.”