Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah set the record for split rumors – Up News Info

Don’t believe everything you read, friends!

Earlier this week, fans of pop culture began wondering where the stuff of American Idol winners are. Spark Jordin and her husband Dana Isaiah.

What is the cause of the concern? In the footage captured by The Shade Room, Dana posted a cryptic message on social media suggesting possible relationship wars.

“You can’t force someone to stay married to you,” the tweet reads. “Especially after you’ve made them look like a fool twice publicly. God is not in it.” Hmmmm!

But before much speculation, the couple tried to clear the air on social media and make it clear that everything is OK.

“Believe me when I say this. If my wife and I had problems … None of you would know. Lol,” Dana shared on Twitter. He also posted on Instagram with the caption: “Internet is a wild place.” Also, Jordin seemed to confront her when she shared a photo with her husband and their growing baby.

“These two are my heart,” he wrote online. “We were ‘fimmin’ before the rain today! Stay safe there everyone!

As fans will remember, the couple got married secretly in the summer of 2017. They managed to keep the marriage private until November 2017 when Jordin announced she was expecting.

“A few days after we met, I thought, ‘This is going to be my husband! This is my husband, “recalled Jordan. Persona.” When I am with her, I feel comfort and security, calm and peace, and those are not things I normally feel. So that was a little wake-up call for me. “

“No Air” singer, cit; “I am extremely grateful because life has gone crazy. This is the best part so far because I have (Dana) and I have this little one and I have a new family. I am the most content I have been in my life.”

watch Everyday pop weekday at E! at 12 p.m.

