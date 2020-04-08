Pinellas County, Florida-7:30 am in St. Petersburg. Jodon Scott is working on his technology.

“I get up at 7:00, four o’clock in Oregon, come here and put it in,” Scott said. “It’s all really a decision, and how committed are you to your own success?”

Oregon Duck has been dedicated to improving the field since enrolling at Pinellas Park High School.

Scott gained Freshman All-American status in his first season in Oregon, which was no surprise to his personal coach, Marcus Floyd, who has been working with Scott since 2015.

“I met him when I first met him, and it’s still going on-he’s used to working hard. He likes working hard. He’s the result I like to watch, “said Floyd.

Scott is the same not only in the field but also in the classroom. Scott gained a degree in just three years as an enrollee early in 2017. It was an important goal for the most important woman in his life.

“One of my mother’s and grandmother’s wishes was to get a degree before going to the NFL,” Ethnic majored in ethnology and journalism. “Before my grandmother passed, it was a big, big blessing because she could see her earning my degree.”

After completing his degree, Scott decided to return to Oregon for another season. The main reason is that the scout only gives one, two, or “return to school” grades. He hopes it will help his draft status in 2021. But perhaps more meaningful is to give Scott another year in the Oregon flock entering this season as a champion of the PAC-12 and Rose Bowl champions.

“We’re closer as a family. I think the closer you are to a family, the better the teams can play with each other. It was born in the Rose Bowl,” Scott said.

Scott works daily for himself and his team. And when it comes time to depart for the NFL, his coach knows that it is not difficult for the team to take their children out of Pinellas Park.

“If you come to a stand-up child and want to work hard every day. Don’t worry about him,” Floyd said. “He is definitely the one you want to take the time to bring into your program and your organization.”

