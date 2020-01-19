Jordyn Woods collaborates with Lori Harvey and Ryan Destiny to break the internet with photos of steamy swimsuits – Up News Info

Jordyn Woods is overwhelming two new selfies that he recently uploaded to his Instagram page because the 22-year-old model looks fantastic in a one-piece swimsuit with zebra stripes.

The social media star showed off her curvy figure in the revealing creation and uploaded photos from two angles, one from the front and one from the side.

In the photos, Woods’ curly hair was in a high bun and she opted for a natural make-up on her face.

The internet personality subtitled his publication with the words that he was on the way and also mentioned the Matte Collection swimsuit as the brand of his swimsuit.

Woods lived his best life with Lori Harvey and social media models Ryan Destiny, Taina W and Amaya Colon while he was with Future in Jamaica.

A person said: “Melanin Poppin. They want what we have! Keep it up. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾😍😍😍🔥🔥 “

Another follower said: “I have all kinds of damn tastes. Can I try it? Let me take you on my magic carpet and show you a completely new world queen.

This commentator shared: “Hello, Alexa plays Beyoncé’s, quot; Brown Skin Girls” “I can’t believe that everyone has forgotten my invitation by email.”

It seems that Woods is ready to start over after almost a year has passed since the fall scandal with Tristan Thompson broke out.

It was revealed at that time that Thompson’s girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, was unfaithful to Woods, although she and Kardashians were friends at the time.

Recently, however, the model tried to prove that she was not the culprit because she underwent a lie detection test to prove that she was telling the truth.

Meanwhile, Kardashian shared a message on social media explaining why she was no longer angry with Woods.

In his position, the reality TV star said he could forgive because forgiveness was a strength and not a weakness.

The 35-year-old woman also wrote that although she could forgive, she could still protect her space and choose who she wanted in her life and who didn’t.

Woods has used the scandal to take its brand to the next level and will continue to expand in the future.

