A tabloid predicted last year that Jordyn Woods’ hasty departure from a London restaurant meant the first Kylie Jenner pal was pregnant. Dad, the outlet insisted, had to be The one by Khloé Kardashian ex, Tristan Thompson. Gossip Cop he didn’t have enough information at the time to tell the story, but the truth was on time.

Star Last year, he called Jordyn Woods possibly pregnant with Thompson’s baby after news of the two being caught with canoodling. Although Woods admitted she and Thompson kissed, she denied all rumors that anything had happened between them during a Red Table Talk appearance. However, this did not stop this publication from claiming that Woods was pregnant.

After Woods left a London restaurant, where he celebrated his mother’s birthday and got into a “getaway car,” the citing point quoted an alleged source as saying that Woods’ promptness was hiding his growing belly. “Jordyn is giving every indication that she is pregnant. She left LA in a hurry and now has a swollen belly,” said one insider. “The next logical question is” Who is Dad? “And everyone is looking at Tristan.” According to this dubious source, Thompson and Woods “obviously kept something for a while,” which would explain why he is the number one suspect.

Somehow the alleged tipster had come to know how Khloé Kardashian was taking the news of Jordyn Woods’ apparent pregnancy, and he was apparently not well. “He’s asking Tristan to do a paternity test and, as a last insult to Jordyn, to film her for the show.” The source continued: “If Tristan turns out to be Dad, he could spell him and Khloé forever. She’ll be devastated.”

Even though Kardashian allegedly had his own plans to return to his younger sister’s ex-best friend, the source maintains that Woods could also get some return against the famous family. “This would be the perfect revenge for Khloé and the rest of the family for the way they threw her on the sidewalk before she could explain her side of the story. Jordyn is young, but she has a smart street. Unfortunately, for this outlet , none of these planned events have come true.

Jordyn Woods ran a lie detector test on Red Table Talk to clear her name about the alleged attempt she had with Thompson. Woods was asked by a forensic police officer if he had sex with Thompson, Woods responded with a resounding, “No.” The trial administrator found out he was telling the truth. A year went by to further discount unreliable claims and Woods didn’t have a baby. She was not pregnant at the time and according to her lie detector test, Woods had never had sex with Thompson in the first place, so there could have been no pregnancy. Gossip Cop found this story totally inaccurate.

This store has a reputation here Gossip Cop for misreading the story, especially when it comes to the Kardashians. Last December, we attacked Star for claiming Kanye West was forcing Kim Kardashian to leave her reality show and preaching religion on the road. Equally untrue was the publication’s report that O.J. Simpson told Khloé Kardashian that he was her father. Simpson’s lawyer confirmed this Gossip Cop that the former football star claimed “has nothing to do with parenting regarding any Kardashian kid.” Under no circumstances should the report of that blatant departure be taken seriously.