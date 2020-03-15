Jorge Masvidal slams Kevin Lee’s ‘b**** move’ in defeat to Charles Oliveira at UFC Struggle Evening 170

Jorge Masvidal has called for UFC to sack Kevin Lee right after his ‘b**** move’ in opposition to Charles Oliveira.

Lee appeared to keep on combating in spite of tapping out to Oliveira in the third spherical at UFC Battle Evening 170 on Saturday.

Getty Visuals – Getty

Kevin Lee (pictured) continued to struggle in spite of tapping out to Charles Oliveira

And his steps did not go down properly with UFC star Masvidal.

He tweeted: “You should really be slash for this b**** transfer. Tap and test to carry on? A person of the least expensive factors you can do h** a** b****.”

In an additional tweet, Masvidal additional: “First b****transfer: misss [sic] pounds. Next b**** transfer: faucet and consider to carry on. Disrespectful to the activity and that is the lowest thing you can do.”

Lee discovered he was questioning his mixed martial arts future next his decline to Oliveira.

He stated: “I necessarily mean I received choked. So, I really do not know. The combat was heading superior. I just acquired choked. I actually just cannot set it on something else but that.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty

Kevin Lee (remaining) shed to Charles Oliveira (proper) at UFC Battle Night time 170

“I feel I’ve received to appraise some matters. I truly feel like my camp was great.

“My coaches explained to me all the proper things to do. I deserted it. It’s all on me on this one particular. It is likely to be maybe a couple years or so.”