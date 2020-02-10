Jose Aguirre sentenced 20 years for persuading girlfriend in Lombard

A Cicero man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for persuading his girlfriend in a parking lot in a shopping center in 2018 on the outskirts of Lombardy.

Jose Aguirre, 47, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder last year, the DuPage County State law firm said.

The DuPage County state law firm

His girlfriend, Yesenia Rodriguez, walked around the Yorktown Center parking lot around 7:30 am in August 2018, when Aguirre hit her with his Ford Expedition before she left, the prosecutors said. She sustained injuries to her back, hip and jaw.

Aguirre sent her several threatening texts before the attack, including texts with the text “You will die this week”, “You pay for this and with blood” and “I am going to kill you,” the public prosecutor said.

Aguirre will have to serve at least 85% of his sentence before being eligible for conditional release, the state office said.

Read more about crime and follow the murders in the city.