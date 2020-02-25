jose-altuve-booed,-strike-by-pitch-through-spring-instruction-debut

LAKELAND, Florida — Jose Altuve headed to his 1st spring schooling at-bat, and as anticipated, the face of the Houston Astros listened to boos from the crowd.

The Astros’ exhibition matchup Monday towards the Tigers marked the club’s first highway activity of their preseason.

But, so considerably, no make a difference as a checking out club or in their individual home-absent-from-household in West Palm Seaside, Florida, the staff is hearing the immediate criticism from lovers.

In two game titles versus the Nationals, symptoms berating the Astros about their cheating had been confiscated.

Altuve was also struck by a ball in the course of a pitch.

Just before the weekend series in opposition to Washington, which performs spring training game titles in the very same complicated as the Astros, outfield Josh Reddick told reporters he and other teammates ended up staying threatened. One risk, Reddick claimed, specific his newborn twin sons.

In any case, Altuve, who was accused of an unfounded allegation of sporting a buzzer for his plate appearances, ripped a double all through the activity Monday.