[jose-mourinho-admits-it-will-be-‘very,-very-difficult’-for-tottenham-to-end-in-top-4-right-after-chelsea-defeat]

Jose Mourinho has admitted it will be ‘very, extremely difficult’ for Tottenham to complete in the top rated four this season.

Spurs experienced a harmful two-1 defeat to fourth-positioned Chelsea on Saturday, which leaves them 4 points driving their rivals.

Plans from Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso condemned Tottenham to a initial Premier League defeat given that January 11.

Getty Images – Getty Jose Mourinho was sincere about Tottenham’s top rated 4 prospects

When requested about Tottenham’s leading-4 likelihood with out hurt stars Harry Kane (hamstring) and Heung-min Son (arm), Mourinho informed talkSPORT: “It’s very, pretty challenging.

“But like the boys did right now, we are going to struggle until the end.

“Today, we fought right up until the very last next of the match and in terms of fourth, we are heading to struggle until eventually it is mathematically not possible.”

An 89th-minute Antonio Rudiger possess purpose gave Tottenham a glimmer of hope of salvaging a draw, but Chelsea held on.

Spurs’ absence of firepower was apparent as 38-12 months-old Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero was barely troubled in the course of the contest.

Kane and Son could skip the rest of the period with their respective injuries.

AFP or licensors Heung-Min Son fractured his arm at Aston Villa final weekend

Lucas Moura has been filling the attacking void still left by the duo, but has not scored a Premier League objective due to the fact December.

Mourinho bemoaned his attacking alternatives pursuing his side’s exhibit at Stamford Bridge.

He included: “Chelsea enjoy with a world winner striker [Giroud], on the bench an England striker [Tammy Abraham], in the stands a Belgium nationwide crew striker [Michy Batshuayi].

“We have no strikers on the pitch, we have no strikers on the bench, we never even have strikers in the stands.

“We have one in the clinic [Son] and 1 at dwelling [Kane]. Do you have to have me to inform you everything additional?”

AFP or licensors Harry Kane suffered a hamstring injuries at Southampton on New Year’s Working day

Tottenham went into the year with just a single recognised senior striker in Kane subsequent Fernando Llorente’s departure.

But Mourinho insists Son was Kane’s back again-up, in advance of dropping him to a fractured arm earlier this 7 days.

He additional: “Come on. The back again-up to Harry Kane was Son. When Sonny was playing, even devoid of Harry, we were in a extremely excellent operate of benefits.

“Since the minute we shed Harry, we managed to play in a specified way and we managed to arrive into a placement where we were just one position guiding the fourth position.

“When we misplaced Sonny, we misplaced the solution and we dropped also the chance to rotate players and bring fresh gamers to the wings wherever Sonny can also play.

“So you know the predicament is hard. If you are going to inquire me the exact issue till the finish of the time, I’m heading to be incredibly repetitive.”