Jose Mourinho admits that Tottenham have no injuries after a 0-0 draw against Watford

Jose Mourinho has admitted that his Tottenham team has “limits” after watching a goalless draw in Watford.

There were positive results for Spurs who haven’t seen their first goal in the Premier League for over a year.

But in the absence of the injured talisman Harry Kane, they simply couldn’t find the net, although they named what may be the most offensive lineup he could.

Gedson Fernandes, who was under contract in January, played for Spurs in the second half but was unable to help them win in Watford

A defensive midfielder was not in sight when Heung-min son Lucas Leiva and Erik Lamela with Dele Alli, Giovani Lo Celso and Harry Winks appeared as three-man behind them.

And the North Londoners looked good in the early stages of the game. With a quick pass, Watford’s players were often baffled, and they also showed their tenacity to win back the ball that any manager would love.

But without a recognized front man who could lead their attack, they tried to convert their pressure into real, clear goalscoring opportunities, and only landed five of their 17 shots on goal.

Tottenham got lucky when Paulo Gazzaniga saved Troy Deeney’s penalty when Watford increased the pressure, but then Spurs came within inches of the winner when Moura’s late attempt rightly decided not to cross the goal line, which ended 0-0 ,

Watford clears away and denies Spurs a winning goal on Vicarage Road

And after the game, Mourinho admitted that his players could not have done much more against Nigel Pearson’s stubborn team

“It was a good game, competitive,” said the boss.

“I think we dominated for a long time, but it’s impossible to dominate against Watford for 90 minutes.” They also had times when they arrived in dangerous positions with direct football and created lots of long balls and crosses, which is always difficult.

“It was a good performance by my team with the limitations we know.

“We try to hide them and use the great potential that we have in other areas by playing with a super offensive team.

“We couldn’t play more aggressively than we can.

Harry Kane had to take a break from a thigh injury for at least four months after surgery

“It was difficult to do more [opportunities], it is so difficult to do better than we are.”

“We had our chances and can talk about the last one, which was obviously the right decision for goal line technology. Okay, the goal line technology is very honest, it’s 100 percent accurate, so it was a millimeter, but I respect goal line technology ”

Mourinho was asked whether the fact that he played so many attackers on his team and still could not hit strengthened his hand in negotiations with the club this month about a possible transfer.

The manager would surely love it if a new front man with Kane failed at least until April, but he only insisted that he was happy with the efforts of his current players.

“I have a lot of fun working with these guys,” added the boss.

“It is with a smile that I see Lamela coming and it is with a smile that I see Lo Celso come, so we go on.”

