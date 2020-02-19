[jose-mourinho-bemoans-tottenham-injuries-and-claims-defeat-to-rb-leipzig-was-like-‘going-into-struggle-with-a-gun-but-devoid-of-bullets’]

Jose Mourinho has bemoaned Tottenham’s injuries next his side’s 1- defeat to RB Leipzig, insisting the match was like ‘going into battle with a gun without bullets.’

Spurs were being outclassed by their German opponents in the 1st leg of their very last-16 tie and had been built to pay out in the 2nd 50 % when Timo Werner fired dwelling from the location after Ben Davies’ clumsy obstacle.

AFP or licensors Jose Mourinho’s Spurs have it all to do in the 2nd leg

The north London club had been with out several important gamers for the match, together with winger Heung-min Son, who Mourinho mentioned could be out for the remainder of the period with a again harm.

And regardless of praising his side’s relentless attempts, the Portuguese lamented the accidents that have been plagued on his squad.

He mentioned: “The boys did every thing they could. They are an amazing group with incredible guys that attempt all the things.

“It’s like likely into a combat with a gun with no bullets. If we had scored prior to them, the activity would have been distinct. We have a good keeper who produced two astounding saves.

“We tried out all the things we could. I thank the fans for all the support for the boys. I am not nervous with the one-, because we can perfectly go there and get the tie.”

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris called on Tottenham not to invest time searching for excuses as they bid to transform the tie on its head.

“After all which is transpired in the final several months and months, we need to maintain good. It’s not the time to give up or come across excuses,” Lloris instructed BT Sport.

“We need to struggle until eventually the conclusion. We do not have time to assume as well a lot.

“We’re not actually satisfied with the final result but we have to offer with that. Let’s hope we can try out to develop an additional tale.

“Listen, I want to stay positive, specially just after what we have witnessed in the past 20 minutes.

“If we’d began the game in the identical way the rating would be different. But there is a second leg, we continue to have a probability.”