jose-mourinho-bursts-into-laughter-when-quizzed-about-tanguy-ndombele’s-weak-try-to-track-back-again-all-through-wolves-defeat

Jose Mourinho could not disguise his amusement when quizzed about Tanguy Ndombele’s sluggish attempt to monitor again in Tottenham’s defeat to Wolves.

A video has long gone viral on social media displaying Spurs‘ report summer months signing creating a weak try to try and maintain up with Wanderers striker Pedro Neto as he danced his way by defenders towards objective.

Getty Images – Getty Ndombele has had a stop-start out very first season in English football

Ndombele, 23, has experienced a tough initially season in north London adhering to his £55million go from Lyon and has struggled to break into the starting off XI beneath equally Mauricio Pochettino and Mourinho.

Numerous consider the midfielder is only lacking exercise and requires extra time to change to the Leading League.

Having said that, Mourinho observed the humorous facet when a reporter brought up the video clip in his press conference forward of the FA Cup sport versus Norwich and appeared to jokingly defend his participant.

Jose Mourinho reacts with laughter when he was requested about a clip that went viral on social media displaying Tanguy Ndombele currently being much less than enthusiastic about monitoring back again #THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/mLP06OYWtB — Jonathan Veal (@jonathandveal83) March three, 2020

“Pedro Neto is very speedy. He is! He is incredibly quick.

“But Wolves does fantastic do the job in the assortment of the profile of their players for lots of several years.

“They know what they want and they pick the profile of player adapted to the characteristics of the staff. ‘We experienced 65 for each cent of the ball and we practically doubled that quantity of passes.

Not to advise that Ndombele’s defensive function has been up to par this year, for the reason that it hasn’t at all, but in this distinct clip there is practically constantly a closer Spurs participant applying stress. Most of the time in this clip becoming passive is proper.pic.twitter.com/cWLfCABzXS — NathanAClark (@NathanAClark) March three, 2020

“But they are pretty rapidly. [Adama] Traore, [Diogo] Jota, Pedro Neto, [Daniel] Podence, all of them they are incredibly, very speedy and it was unattainable for Tanguy to get him.”

Meanwhile, the manager confirmed that youngster Troy Parrott will be among the Spurs’ substitutes for Wednesday night’s fifth-round tie with Norwich.

“He will be on the bench tomorrow,’ Mourinho claimed. “We’re getting quite good treatment of him and we are not able to tell you of course every single depth.

“We’re taking fantastic treatment of a youthful player and also using care of a young boy in modern society, in everyday living, in personal life. That is a procedure.

“He’s 18. A single thirty day period ago he was 17, so he’s not even shut to being 19. Troy is a system. He’s a quite young kid with a lot, a lot, a ton to discover.”