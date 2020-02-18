[jose-mourinho-disagrees-with-tottenham-statement-as-he-claims-heung-min-son-established-to-overlook-rest-of-season]

Jose Mourinho suggests the “situation could not be worse” at Tottenham as he unveiled he is anticipating Heung-min Son to be out until eventually following period.

The South Korean ahead endured an arm injuries in a very first-minute problem with Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa at the weekend and though he completed the 90 minutes and scored 2 times, he now faces surgical treatment and a long-time period lay-off.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Son is struggling with a prolonged spell on the sidelines

In his pre-match push conference for Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Leipzig, Mourinho proposed he disagreed with a club statement which mentioned Son would missing for only a “number of weeks”.

The Spurs boss stated he was “not counting” on Son actively playing all over again this time – incorporating to his woes with Harry Kane also a lengthy-phrase absentee.

Mourinho mentioned: “We are going to miss him.

“The club wrote a awesome statement. If I was the a person to write the assertion I would compose unique. We overlook him.

“The predicament couldn’t be worse. That is noticeable. There is absolutely nothing we can do.

“We are going to participate in with the players we have readily available. I was worried about not acquiring attacking solutions on the bench – now I really don’t have attacking solutions on the pitch.”

PLEA

Giroud ‘fully concentrated on Chelsea’ and sends information to Lampard soon after unsuccessful transfer DOMINANT

‘Liverpool will compete for everything’ – Reds tipped to file ‘historic’ time Tactics

Five methods Spurs could look without Son and Kane, which includes roles for wonderkids the man

Guardiola’s mistreatment of Foden highlighted by remarkable Guy United statistic concentrating on

Chelsea plotting summer bid to indicator teenage feeling dubbed ‘the new Ozil’ Blow

Son might have played his final recreation for Tottenham this season, states Mourinho team

Celebrity to return to Liverpool XI for Atletico activity in Champions League very last-16 brazil sure

Last quit? Man City legend Toure on verge finishing transfer to new club Are living

Jordan vs Raiola: Agent called out for ‘creating culture of division’ at Guy United Surprised

Keane’s pained expression in excess of Giggs forces Carragher to modify his Twitter image

Jamie O’Hara suggests Jose Mourinho can gain a trophy at Spurs

Asked if he would have to try out a various design and style of play with Son now absent as effectively as Kane, Mourinho replied: “Yes, it has to be.

“You know that I like analogies, and from time to time I do great ones and sometimes I do silly ones – I imagine in this circumstance, I’ll test to do one for you.

“When we arrived we were being on the minus-12th ground, we bought on the stairs and we started out climbing. But right away in the starting, the stairs broke so we had been in difficulties and we have been locating a way to attempt to get up.

“We identified a way, with a ton of work and a large amount of effort and we begun likely and likely and going, and when we arrive on the fourth floor, which was the place we wished to arrive, any person arrived and took the stairs away.

“So now we are in problems. Now we have two selections.

“One is to give up and we will fall and usually die – due to the fact it is the fourth floor. Yet another way is to combat with what we have, no stairs but arms. So, we’re likely to be on that balcony battling with anything that we have.”

Getty Visuals – Getty Heung-min Son was Tottenham’s hero at Villa Park with a previous-moment winner

Harry Winks reiterated his boss’ disappointment that Spurs would be without the need of Son for a prolonged time period.

The 24-12 months-aged midfielder stated: “It is a substantial blow for us. He is a top participant.

“He delivers extra than just his plans to the team. His function-fee and energy and his encounter as perfectly. He’s performing so very well.

“It’s a substantial decline for us. But we have obtained good plenty of players in the squad as nicely who can healthy in and ideally we can even now rating plenty of targets.”

The personal injury leaves Tottenham desperately small up entrance, with initial-option striker Harry Kane also a long-expression absentee with a hamstring harm.

Son has been deputising as the main frontman considering that Kane’s injuries but with each players now missing, he has just Lucas Moura as his only senior possibility to guide the attack.