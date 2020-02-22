[jose-mourinho-effectively-predicts-chelsea-group-and-matches-back-again-5-as-frank-lampard-starts-off-olivier-giroud]

Frank Lampard has set up his Chelsea staff just how Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said he would for the big Leading League clash on Saturday.

The former Blues manager returns to Stamford Bridge as supervisor of their arch rivals – live on talkSPORT – in a clash which could have huge ramifications for Champions League qualification.

Getty Pictures – Getty Giroud starts off for only the third time this period

And in advance of the match, Mourinho was up to his regular tricks, proclaiming an unidentified informant told him Chelsea will line-up with a back five.

He explained: “Tomorrow the very same. I was advised the exact same. I was instructed they were being again to a back five which is what they ordinarily do when their outcomes are not the most effective.

“They did that when they went to Lille, they did that when they came to us, a process they played for a number of of us, and are really comfortable with.

“It is a system really tailored to their schedule and the characteristics of their players, but they have so quite a few solutions that they can do what the supervisor decides to do.”

And Mourinho was appropriate: Chelsea have opted for the identical wing-back again method which was profitable all through the 2- victory at Spurs in December.

And the Spurs manager, cautious of their past conference, has matched it with a again five of his own.

In the meantime, Chelsea major goalscorer Tammy Abraham remains on the bench as Olivier Giroud starts only his third Leading League video game this year.

Tottenham are missing in selections up entrance with both Harry Kane and Heung-min Son dominated out for the foreseeable long term, and Dele Alli, their third top rated scorer at the rear of the injured duo, has been dropped to the bench.

Getty Photos – Getty Mourinho has matched Chelsea’s again 5

Verified line-ups

Chelsea: Caballero, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Barkley, Giroud, Mount.

Subs: Kepa, Abraham, Loftus-Cheek, Zouma, Emerson, Gilmour.

Tottenham: Lloris, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Tanganga, Ndombele, Winks, Davies, Bergwijn, Lo Celso, Moura.

Subs: Gazzaniga, Lamela, Dier, Sessegnon, Alli, Aurier, Fernandes.