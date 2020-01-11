Jose Mourinho insists that he doesn’t ask Daniel Levy to sign a new striker in January despite Harry Kane being injured

Loading...

Jose Mourinho has told talkSPORT that he will not ask Daniel Levy to sign a new striker in the January transfer window.

After losing 1-0 to Liverpool on Saturday, the Tottenham coach insisted that he had enough in his current squad to get through until striker Harry Kane returned after an injury.

Getty Images – Getty

Mourinho was animated on the contact line on Saturday

AFP or licensor

Harry Kane limped in the 0-1 loss in Southampton and was now ruled out until April

Kane was ruled out earlier in the week due to a thigh problem until April. However, when Mourinho was asked if he would like to request a replacement, he said to talkSPORT’s Sam Matterface: “No.

“I think Daniel Levy is proud of the players today because of what the players did.

“He is proud of a child [Japhet Tanganga] who comes from the academy and has shown the world that he is a new player for the Premier League.

“And Daniel Levy always tries to do the best for the club and he will do what he thinks is best and what he thinks is possible.”

Getty Images – Getty

Mourinho was overwhelmed by Giovani Lo Celso’s failure

In the game itself, Mourinho was brought to his knees by his team’s missed chances when they suffered a narrow defeat.

He responded: “We earned a lot more than we get.

“We have nothing and we deserve it … I can only be satisfied with the players who are disappointed with a few things in the game, but that’s the way it is.”