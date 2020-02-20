[‘Jose Mourinho is getting left behind’ – Tottenham manager’s philosophy is outdated and irrelevant, statements Tony Cascarino]

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has been ‘left behind’ as a football manager because of to his outdated methods, according to Tony Cascarino.

Immediately after watching Spurs get schooled at house by RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday, Cascarino thinks Mourinho’s philosophy is stuck in the earlier and has now been eclipsed by younger coaches who are dominating the modern day recreation with a aptitude-based attacking style of enjoy.

Getty Images – Getty Tottenham’s kind has not been lousy under Mourinho, but the performances have not amazed several

Tottenham experienced a blow to their European hopes this period with a one- defeat at property to the German side in the to start with leg of their very last 16 tie.

It was a dreadful effectiveness from the Premier League facet, who were all around the area at occasions and would have conceded five or maybe even six goals if it weren’t for the impressed sort of goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

And Cascarino states Mourinho was left seeking tactically.

Leipzig’s head mentor, Julian Nagelsmann, was a single of the supervisors joined with changing Mauricio Pochettino at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, right before the club inevitably opted for Mourinho.

The 32-calendar year-previous has even been dubbed ‘Mini Mourinho’ but it is not a nickname he’s fond of, possessing said Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola as his management muses instead than the Portuguese.

And soon after Nagelsmann’s gain in north London – Leipzig’s debut match in the Champions League final 16 – Cascarino thinks the Particular One’s reign at the leading of the coaching video game is about.

“I think Jose Mourinho has been remaining powering,” he mentioned on Thursday’s White and Sawyer.

“Julian Nagelsmann wishes to participate in the recreation in a diverse way, and if you seem throughout Europe it is all getting dominated by flair and adventurous groups, not cautious and pragmatic groups.

“Flair is winning every league. This man does the identical issue and we saw that last night time.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Julian Nagelsmann is regarded as one of the brightest younger coaches in European football. His RB Leipzig facet at this time sit next in the Bundesliga, just a single point driving leaders Bayern Munich

“Watching Jose established up his team, of course we know he has accidents, but he presented extremely minimal in tactics yesterday.

“When I saw the line-up and noticed Serge Aurier perform at ideal-back again from Timo Werner, I just could not realize it. Timo Werner is like lightning, he is like a youthful Michael Owen at his quite ideal, lightning more than 10 yards. If you leave space in powering the comprehensive-back again you are inquiring for difficulty.

“Nagelsmann has a way of participating in but he will locate a way to in shape gamers in. They experienced a few on-mortgage gamers who all performed very last night time and they all stood out and played definitely very well.

“Meanwhile, I’m looking at Lucas Moura continually chase lengthy balls more than the top…

Tottenham were being all around the spot – they’re lucky it was only 1-! Jason Cundy reacts to Spurs’ home defeat to RB Leipzig

“Okay, it’s not all concluded however and it’s only 1-, but I’d be impressed if there was an additional Ajax miracle.

“If you glimpse at Jose’s career over recent many years, it is been steadily likely downward.

“He’s usually received trophies, you can under no circumstances deny that, but now I’m looking at a supervisor who the video game is little by little drifting absent from.

“He’ll constantly say ‘well I’ve received this’, but what he’s not recognising is that these new proficient coaches are all actively playing the video game a diverse way and they’re dominating soccer.

“He has to improve.”

Listen to a clip of Tony Cascarino on talkSPORT over