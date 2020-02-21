[‘Jose Mourinho is however one of the greatest’ – Jamie O’Hara hits back at ‘nonsense’ claims Tottenham boss has been ‘left behind’]

Jamie O’Hara has strike back at ‘disrespectful’ statements that Jose Mourinho has been ‘left behind’ as a soccer manager, insisting he is nonetheless one of the world’s best coaches.

Talking to talkSPORT earlier this week, football pundit Tony Cascarino reported the Exclusive One’s time at the leading of the game is in excess of, branding his philosophy out-of-date and lacking in effective ways.

The former Chelsea striker’s remarks arrived after looking at Spurs reduce at residence to RB Leipzig in their Champions League final-16 first leg clash.

Getty Images – Getty Even though they have retained selecting up effects in the league, Jose Mourinho has struggled to flip around Tottenham’s performances given that his arrival as manager

The north London side missing the game one- but in reality the Bundesliga side would have scored 4 or five if it weren’t for an impressed Hugo Loris, with Spurs a shambles at the back again at moments.

Evaluating Mourinho and Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann’s activity designs, Cascarino advised the 57-yr-aged Portuguese is starting up to be eclipsed by youthful coaches who are dominating the modern day sport with a aptitude-based mostly attacking design of participate in.

But former Tottenham midfielder O’Hara strongly denied all those statements on Friday’s Alan Brazil Athletics Breakfast, insisting Mourinho has worked wonders to maintain this Spurs crew in the hunt for a major-4 spot.

Although their performances have not been great, only Liverpool and Manchester Town have recorded more details in the Premier League than Spurs considering the fact that the Specific One’s appointment, with Tottenham presently fifth in the desk and only 1 position under fourth-place Chelsea.

“I assume it is disrespectful to be genuine, I believe that is undesirable shout,” reported O’Hara.

“To connect with him ‘yesterday’s man’ is finish nonsense. It’s not even about owning my manager’s hat on, I imagine it’s out of purchase.

Getty Images – Getty It was an evening to fail to remember for Tottenham at property versus RB Leipzig, but remarkably they are continue to in the tie

“Tottenham just defeat Male Metropolis with a tactical way of participating in, and at the finish of the working day Spurs have acquired their two greatest gamers out, the two players who get up the pitch and make issues come about.

“You acquire individuals players out of any staff in the Premier League, they would wrestle, and he’s experienced to adapt.

“So I disagree with the stage Cas is creating that he’s ‘yesterday’s man’, I think it’s unfair.

“Mouringo will get a whole lot of adhere from the push and people chatting about the way he performs – he is one particular of the greatest at any time professionals to be in the Leading league!

Jose Mourinho offered incredibly tiny in ways yesterday – I feel he is been remaining guiding, claims Tony Cascarino

“Since Mourinho had appear in Tottenham have gone up and are in the prime 3 in terms of variety in the Leading League considering that he’s taken more than.

“They’ve received on their own up to fifth in the league and he’s doing it with a squad which is seriously, truly having difficulties.

“For me, he’s nevertheless just one of the biggest managers.

“Yes, every person needs to see this dynamic soccer and Leipzig have been great the other evening, but you simply cannot say he’s ‘yesterday’s man’, you just just can’t.”

