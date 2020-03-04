‘Jose Mourinho is not a challenger any longer, his trophies are in the past’ – Tony Cascarino in latest assault on Tottenham boss

Tony Cascarino has had another pop at Jose Mourinho and claims Tottenham have long gone BACKWARDS considering the fact that his appointment as manager.

The previous Chelsea striker has been vocal in his criticism of Mourinho, previously telling talkSPORT that he feels ‘the Distinctive One’ has been still left driving as a mentor.

Spurs have endured a few straight defeats in all competitions, which has elevated inquiries over regardless of whether the Portuguese has essentially manufactured any major improvements given that getting about from the sacked Mauricio Pochettino past November.

AFP or licensors Jose Mourinho has admitted he does not rate Tottenham’s major 4 odds right after their latest dip

A good deal of enthusiasts and pundits have defended the skilled boss, who has been with no top forwards Harry Kane and Heung-min Son by way of injuries in recent matches, even though the mentor has complained that his squad is not potent sufficient to compete with no them.

But Cascarino believes Mourinho – properly known for his intellect-online games – is ‘pulling the wool above everybody’s eyes’ with his comments and is intentionally seeking to control expectations and disguise his individual struggles as a mentor.

Talking forward of Tottenham’ FA Cup fifth-spherical clash towards Norwich – which is Reside on talkSPORT 2 on Wednesday – Cascarino mentioned: “Spurs’ sort has been shocking.

“Even their two victories from Southampton and Male Town, they were being by likelihood in some methods.

“Let’s not kid ourselves, it was no masterclass in coaching, Spurs acquired absent with it Person Metropolis easily could have won, and Southampton likewise.

“Tottenham followers are not deluded they know their group is taking part in seriously badly and Mourinho is striving to pull the wool in excess of everybody’s eyes about the place they are.

“This workforce has absent backwards, I experience.

Les the Tottenham enthusiast just isn’t having fun with lifestyle under Jose Mourinho – Almost everything the club has carried out beneath Poch has been ruined!

“Yes, they can say, ‘we’ve got no Kane and we have bought no Son’, but they have performed in a way that is like a lower league crew actively playing towards an elite crew. They’re so pragmatic, and defensive and have performed so many lengthy balls.”

Subsequent Wednesday’s cup clash, Tottenham’s subsequent test is a Premier League vacation to Burnley, in advance of the 2nd leg of their Champions League spherical-of-16 tie vs RB Leipzig, in which they path the Germans one-.

But Cascarino doesn’t anticipate Spurs to compete for possibly trophy so very long as Mourinho is in cost, repeating his declare that the manager has been eclipsed by younger coaches.

“I do not see Jose as a tough manager any longer,” extra the talkSPORT pundit.

“I was generally incredibly cautious with the terms I selected and what I mentioned about Jose, simply because he could make you take in humble pie, but I never sense that any extra.

“I really do not sense that Jose is heading to surprise me. I consider there are youthful administrators coming into the activity and Mourinho has been still left powering.

Getty Pictures – Getty Jose Mourinho has struggled to change all-around Tottenham’s performances given that his arrival as supervisor

“Yes he’s been quite productive and he’s bought all the trophies, but that’s in the previous – that’s not right now. Right now he’s obtained a really typical Spurs group and he’s not creating them improved.

“They missing towards Wolves at the weekend, and if you thought who’d be the better manager for the next 5 yrs, forget about the previous, who would you have, Nuno or Mourinho?

“I seem at Nuno and I look at Jose and I know which 1 will gain a trophy subsequent.”

