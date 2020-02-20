[jose-mourinho-launches-prickly-4-minute-rant-and-statements-tottenham-defeat-to-rb-leipzig-was-like-‘going-into-fight-with-a-gun-but-without-bullets’]

Jose Mourinho claimed Tottenham’s 1- defeat to RB Leipzig was like ‘going into struggle with a gun with no bullets’ in the course of a prickly job interview on BT Sport.

Spurs have been outclassed by their German opponents in the initial leg of their last-16 tie and were being designed to pay back in the next-50 percent when Timo Werner fired house from the place following Ben Davies’ clumsy challenge.

AFP or licensors Jose Mourinho’s Spurs have it all to do in the second leg

The north London club were being with no a number of critical players for the match, which includes their most typical supply of aims Heung-min Son and Harry Kane, who could both of those pass up the remainder of the period. And Mourinho took challenge with ideas that bringing on Erik Lamela and Tanguy Ndombele brought out the ‘real Spurs’, insisting he picked the only players offered to him.

In a four-minute rant, the Portuguese advised BT Activity: “Come on, what do you suggest by the authentic Spurs?

“Let’s be faithful to the boys and explain to that they did almost everything they could do. Lamela, you know how a lot of teaching classes he designed with the crew? Zero.

“Direct from harm to recovering on the pitch with the physios, direct to 20 minutes of a sport of the Champions League. That is our workforce.”

He extra: “This is our circumstance. It is like likely to a fight with a gun without having bullets.

“What I am fearful with is not the one-, mainly because the one- is an open result. 1- we can completely go there and earn the tie.

“What worries me is that these are our players for the up coming I never know how many matches. We have to perform in two times once again. We could see Lucas completely dead, Bergwijn absolutely useless, Lo Celso lifeless.

“So we can glance at it in the two perspectives. One viewpoint is that I am so very pleased of them and they did certainly wonderful.

“Another viewpoint is, which is our situation… we are actually in difficulty.

Getty Images – Getty Werner netted from the penalty location to give Leipzig the gain

“If this was for this game I would say ‘okay no issue, one- all the things is open’, what concerns me is that we have Premier League and FA Cup to participate in way too.

“Don’t tell me that Lamela and Ndombele must begin the activity due to the fact they could not begin the game. So these guys… great.

“I can not be happier to have fellas like them with the limitations we have.”

Mourinho’s facet deal with a quick turnaround for their prime-4 six-pointer in opposition to Chelsea on Saturday lunchtime, which was moved for T.V reasons.

And the Spurs boss could not resist a thinly veiled dig at the broadcaster all through his job interview.

He continued: “Here we go and Chelsea consuming sparkling water with lemon watching the activity on Tv and Saturday early morning, thank you very considerably for the alternative Saturday early morning we are there once more.”