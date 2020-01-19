Jose Mourinho learned a lot about Gedson Fernandes when he started with the Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur’s Gedson Fernandes during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, London. (Photo by Nigel French / PA Images via Getty Images)

Mexican star becomes highest-paid MLS player by Durim Halimi

Gedson Fernandes didn’t play many minutes in his Tottenham debut, but he did show some real quality flashes at Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham arrived a few inches from their win at Watford on Saturday, but the loss was not total frustration for Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff. Gedson Fernandes’ late cameo for the Spurs gave a real glimpse of what the young midfielder is capable of advancing.

In all honesty, it is dangerous to make a long-term judgment on a player after about 15 minutes of action. Fernandes will certainly need time to lie down properly on his new side. That said, his performance at Watford gave Tottenham’s coaching staff a solid idea of ​​the role they can play for the Spurs in the weeks to come.

Any Tottenham fan hoping that Fernandes will fill the void that will soon be left by the departure of Christian Eriksen will be deeply disappointed. He is not a No. 10 styled by any imagination. This task will still fall to Giovani Lo Celso once Eriksen’s departure is finally confirmed.

Instead, look for Fernandes to gradually push Moussa Sissoko through the Spurs exit door. The Frenchman is missing due to injury at the moment, but it’s hard not to see Fernandes take over over time. The former Benfica midfielder has shown that he is a solid dribbler who can carry the ball into the attacking third in his brief time against the Hornets.

He also plans to have more ability to trouble his opponents in the final third compared to Sissoko. This quality will give him many chances to play under Mourinho. Fernandes has not scored many goals in his career, but he has the talent to be a competent player in front of goal. It’s more than Sissoko can produce at this point in her career.

The real question for Fernandes is whether he can match the quality of Sissoko in defense. He showed real signs of doing so against Watford. He effectively traced several difficult passes from the attacking group of the Hornets. It is another skill that will make him love Mourinho and his team of coaches.

Next: Tottenham Can Finally Wash Christian Eriksen’s Hands

It is far too early to have a full understanding of what the new Tottenham player will provide to the club, but his first appearance for the Spurs has certainly been a success. Do not be surprised if he enters the starting XI of Mourinho earlier than most people think.