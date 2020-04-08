Jose Mourinho made the statement after breaking the government by holding a training session with Tange Ndombele, the Spurs star.

Jose Mourinho has admitted that after a one-on-one training session with Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Ndombele, he violated government guidelines on social distance, so the Spurs boss received a slap on the wrist from the club.

Despite government restrictions, it prevented people from socially engaging with other families during the British sentence, and the Portuguese held a solo training session with the signing of the Ndombele Club recording at the Hudley Joint.

The club was not affected by the actions of Ryan Sesgenon and Davidson Sanchez, who were walking together in a park.

Another incident took place on Tuesday, when defender Ayr released a video of himself running with another person, and the Premier League club reminded all players of their responsibilities, as well as Mourinho’s.

“I accept that my actions are not in line with the government’s protocol and we just need to communicate with our family members,” Mourinho said.

“It’s vital that we all play our part and follow the government’s recommendations to support our NHS heroes and save their lives.”

A Tottenham spokesman added: “All of our players have been reminded to respect social distance when exercising outdoors.

“We will continue to strengthen this message.”

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker and Aston Villa captain Jack Gralisch have been forced to apologize for violating the locked restrictions, while the behavior of Mourinho and the Spurs players has been criticized by London Mayor Sadegh Khan.

1/29

A man walks down the abandoned high street of Kamden

Photos by Angela Christofilo

2/29

Goodge Street Station is one of the many stations that helps reduce emissions

Angela Christofilo

3/29

An empty street in the heart of Chinatown

Angela Christofilo

4/29

One day after the lock is closed, people are wearing masks in Chinatown

Angela Christofilo

5/29

Piccadilly’s almost empty circus is locked in the first week

Angela Christofilo

6/29

Sonja, my neighbor, whom I took a short walk with. It was good to chat briefly, even remotely

Angela Christofilo

7/29

A couple is sitting on the empty steps of the Eros statue in the Piccadilly Circus

Angela Christofilo

8/29

Make sure I’m two meters away – D’Arblay Street, Soho

Angela Christofilo

9/29

Mannequin behind the shop window. British stores are closed until further notice

Angela Christofilo

10/29

A warning is displayed in a shop window in Camden

Angela Christofilo

11/29

As part of the lock, all unnecessary shops have been ordered to close. Picture of Camden High Street

Angela Christofilo

12/29

A masked skateboarder uses his sports allowance in the Camden area

Angela Christofilo

13/29

Communities gather when needed

Angela Christofilo

14/29

A woman is standing alone on the deserted street of Oxford. Until a few weeks ago, on average, half a million people visited the street every day

Angela Christofilo

15/29

The day before the severe damage was reported, a couple were walking together on Soho Street

Angela Christofilo

16/29

In the first week of March, buyers focused on the needs of warehouse storage before the nationwide siege

Angela Christofilo

17/29

Many supermarkets are working on a queuing system to ensure that only a limited number of customers are allowed at any one time.

Angela Christofilo

18/29

“Be Safe” – With the new action, Curzon cinemas will be temporarily closed

Angela Christofilo

19/29

Cafes, restaurants and cafes were ordered to be closed as part of the lock

Angela Christofilo

Camden Street 20/29

There are concerns that the Corus virus could lead to the permanent closure of difficult shops

Angela Christofilo

21/29

Camden Town is completely silent on a normal day

Angela Christofilo

22/29

In the first week, the shops and supermarkets were unlocked. As the second week draws to a close, most shops are now open

Angela Christofilo

23/29

Empty streets around Soho

Angela Christofilo

24/29

A billboard on Kamden Bala Street encourages people to stay home

Angela Christofilo

25/29

Camden High Street, one of London’s busiest tourist streets, is closed

Angela Christofilo

26/29

The Live Trailer has confirmed that West Coast has come to an end after the outbreak of Coronavirus

Angela Christofilo

27/29

Soho’s empty and scary streets were announced after stricter rules on social avoidance

Angela Christofilo

28/29

A woman on Hanoi Street, behind a Tottenham court road, pauses to smoke

Angela Christofilo

29/29

A man sits outside Hanoi Street, behind a crowded retail store

Angela Christofilo

“My concern is people, especially kids who might support Spurs or follow football, might see these pictures, take a piece of paper, look at the internet and think, ‘If it’s good for them, why me?’ not suitable? “Khan told the BBC breakfast on Wednesday.

“I don’t think you need to train close to another player who is probably carrying the virus. And what you’re doing is unwanted, unwanted, potential virus – you shouldn’t do that.”

Government guidelines allow for a daily exercise period when the virus is locked, although this can only be done with another member of your family whose distance is always maintained from other people at all times. .

