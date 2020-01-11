Jose Mourinho makes academy defender Tottenham’s debut against Liverpool

Loading...

Tottenham star Japhet Tanganga will make his Spurs debut on the largest possible stage against Liverpool on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho has thrown the 20-year-old, who has never played for Tottenham’s senior team, into his starting line-up to take on the Reds at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tanganga represented England at various youth levels and was part of the U20 national team that won the 2017 Toulon tournament.

His choice comes although Jan Vertonghen is available and the Belgian defender is on the bench.

