Jose Mourinho, manager of Tottenham, decides to transfer Tanguy Ndombele

Jose Mourinho will offer Tanguy Ndombele a chance to resume his career at Tottenham and believes that the club’s signing of records is a player of “excellent quality”.

Daniel Levy sanctioned a £ 65 million deal last summer to sign France from Lyon, but the 23-year-old only showed glimpses of his true quality.

Ndombele had a hard time dealing with the physical intensity of the Premier League, while his progress was hampered by hearty injuries.

Mauricio Pochettino decided to patiently approach the talented midfielder, but his successor repeatedly lost patience with the player and distinguished him with public criticism after a 1-1 draw from Burnley last month.

“We had to make decisions about the team. I trusted some players that they would give the team what we needed – energy, quality and freshness, “he told Tottenham BBC Sport coach after taking the player away.

“I didn’t receive a response from everyone, so during the break I had to go back to the ones I know.

When asked if the two players who dropped out were the weaker players, Mourinho replied: “I think one of them is 19 (Skipp). He wasn’t bad. It is not the child who is 19 years old to be the connection point.

“Of course, from Tanguy, I think that, given its quality, he must be more responsible for doing what the team needs from the middle player with his quality.”

Ndombele was the unused reserve in the last 16-0 Champions League match against Red Bull Leipzig, Tottenham’s only match since the draw at Turf Moor, but according to Daily Star Mourinho is not yet ready to reduce his losses.

The source said he said: “Jose believes that Ndombele is a player of excellent quality. He will not abandon him.

